"What Will Odd-Even Achieve?" Supreme Court Grills Delhi Over Pollution

The odd-even road rationing scheme, which started today as part of the pollution control measures of the Delhi government, faced scrutiny of the Supreme Court today as the judges looked for a long-term plan for ensuring clean air at the national capital. The court pulled up the Delhi government, questioning what has been achieved by the odd-even scheme and asked that the move be backed up by figures.

"What are you achieving by odd and even? Are you preventing running of taxis? Have you any figure on impact of odd and even?" the court asked. "People have to travel. You are not stopping travel. What do you achieve by stopping cars?" the court questioned.

Critics of the scheme have pointed out that with two wheelers and diesel-spewing commercial vehicles not being under the odd-even plan, its impact is negligible.