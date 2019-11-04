Extinguish Stubble Fires, Supreme Court Tells Punjab, Haryana: 10 Points

Supreme Court is hearing a petition from pollution control body on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

New Delhi: Punjab and Haryana have to extinguish fire from stubbles in agricultural fields and submit a report by Wednesday, the Supreme Court said today as pollution levels across north India, including Delhi, peaked. "If stubble burning takes place, the entire administration -- from the Chief Secretary to the gram pradhan will be responsible", the court said, ordering a slew of measures to bring the pollution in check. The court also sought a road-map from the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to stop pollution on long-term. "People are dying and it can't happen in a civilised country... Every time we are passing orders for the current issue. We have to pass orders for long term measures," the court said.