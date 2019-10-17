Odd Even Scheme: Are You Exempted From Odd-Even Rule In Delhi? Find Out Here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced new rules of traffic rationing scheme "Odd-Even" which would be implemented for 12 days from next month to curb pollution in the city. This means that on odd days, only cars with number plates that end with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 could operate and on even days the car numbers ending with 2, 4, 6, 8 or 0 will operate. Post Diwali, the odd-even scheme will be implemented from November 4 to November 15, the Chief Minister said. The odd-even rule will be applied in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except Sundays. Those who do not follow the odd-even rule will be fined Rs 4,000, which was earlier Rs 2,000.
Mr Kejriwal said he, his cabinet ministers and officers will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme.
Here's A Look At Who Will Be Exempted From The Odd-Even Rule
- Two Wheelers
- Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age
- Private vehicles with school chilldren in uniform (only during school timings)
- Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities
- President
- Vice President
- Prime Minister
- Governors
- Chief Justice Of India
- Speaker of Lok Sabha
- Vehicles of Union Ministers
- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition
- Vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories
- Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges
- UPSC Chairperson
- Chief Election Commissioner
- Election Commissioners
- Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)
- Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha
- Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha
- Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
- Judges of Delhi High Court
- Lokayukta
- Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles
Who Will Not Be Exempted From Odd-Even Rule
- Four-wheeled vehicle driven by men
- Private CNG vehicles
- Non-Goods vehicles from other states
- MLAs of other states
Delhi odd even rule was adopted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party twice in 2016. It was implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and April 15-30 in 2016.
Last year, two days before Diwali in November, the levels of PM2.5 in south Delhi was at a "hazardous" 644 or over 20 times the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation. Keeping this in mind, odd-even scheme will be back in Delhi after Diwali.
