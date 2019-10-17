Odd Even Scheme: Are You Exempted From Odd-Even Rule In Delhi? Find Out Here

Delhi Odd Even: Arvind Kejriwal said he, his cabinet ministers and officers will not be exempted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced new rules of traffic rationing scheme "Odd-Even" which would be implemented for 12 days from next month to curb pollution in the city. This means that on odd days, only cars with number plates that end with 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 could operate and on even days the car numbers ending with 2, 4, 6, 8 or 0 will operate. Post Diwali, the odd-even scheme will be implemented from November 4 to November 15, the Chief Minister said. The odd-even rule will be applied in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except Sundays. Those who do not follow the odd-even rule will be fined Rs 4,000, which was earlier Rs 2,000.

Mr Kejriwal said he, his cabinet ministers and officers will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme.

Here's A Look At Who Will Be Exempted From The Odd-Even Rule

Two Wheelers

Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age

Private vehicles with school chilldren in uniform (only during school timings)

Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities

President

Vice President

Prime Minister

Governors

Chief Justice Of India

Speaker of Lok Sabha

Vehicles of Union Ministers

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition

Vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories

Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges

UPSC Chairperson

Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioners

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Judges of Delhi High Court

Lokayukta

Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

Who Will Not Be Exempted From Odd-Even Rule

Four-wheeled vehicle driven by men

Private CNG vehicles

Non-Goods vehicles from other states

MLAs of other states

Delhi odd even rule was adopted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party twice in 2016. It was implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and April 15-30 in 2016.

Last year, two days before Diwali in November, the levels of PM2.5 in south Delhi was at a "hazardous" 644 or over 20 times the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organisation. Keeping this in mind, odd-even scheme will be back in Delhi after Diwali.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.