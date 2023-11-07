Delhi To Implement Odd-Even Scheme After Diwali: All You Need To Know

The odd-even scheme in Delhi will be implemented from November 13 to 20.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that the government will reintroduce the odd-even vehicle rationing system from November 13 to 20. With stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states and only days to go for Diwali celebrations, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continues to deteriorate.

The odd-even scheme will come into effect a day after Diwali, which falls on November 12.

In a press conference on Monday, Mr Rai said that the pollution is expected to worsen after Diwali. The minister explained, “The scheme has been enforced in Delhi before. On odd dates, vehicles with registration numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 will be allowed to ply. On even dates, vehicles with registration numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 will run”.

The odd-even scheme might get extended, based on the pollution level. During the restricted week, cars will be allowed on the roads only between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The odd-even rule applies to vehicles of other states too.

Mr Rai added that the government is making special arrangements for the ease of commuters and said, "Over 7,000 buses are running in Delhi, out of which 1,000 are electric. The frequency of buses and metros has also increased.”

Exceptions

The exceptions to the scheme are electric vehicles, CNG autos, emergency vehicles, and VVIP vehicles. Women-only cars, two-wheelers, vehicles on emergency duties, and cars having people with disabilities as occupants are exempted, says a report in Money Control.

More details about the exceptions are expected to be revealed on Tuesday.

Flouting the odd-even norms entailed a fine of Rs 2,000 when the scheme was first introduced in 2016. However, in 2019 the fine was raised to Rs 4,000. The Delhi Traffic Police is authorised to enforce the scheme and impose the fine.

Apart from the Odd-even scheme, the government has also instructed schools to suspend physical classes, except for students of classes 10 and 12, until November 10.