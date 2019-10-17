Vehicles Carrying Schoolchildren Exempt From Odd-Even: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Odd-Even restrictions to control pollution will kick in from November 4 to 15

Vehicles carrying schoolchildren in uniform are exempt from the Odd-Even restrictions in Delhi that will kick in from November 4 to 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters today. On what would happen to people who drive back alone after dropping children to school, a Delhi government officer who sat beside Mr Kejriwal at the press briefing said the government will give more information later on how exactly this aspect of the Odd-Even restrictions will be enforced.

The Odd-Even programme allows only vehicles whose last digit in their licence plate ends with the corresponding day in either odd or even number sequence to run every other day.

Women who drive alone are exempt from the vehicle-rationing programme that is aimed at reducing air pollution in the national capital, where the pollutant PM2.5 rises to dangerous levels during winter months. PM2.5 are fine particles that can penetrate the lungs and cause respiratory diseases.

"Two-wheelers are exempt from Odd-Even, which will be enforced between 8 am and 8 pm. It will be eased on Sunday," Mr Kejriwal said, adding pollution in Delhi is due to multiple reasons, including emissions from within the national capital and not just from outside factors such as farmers burning crop residue to prepare for their next harvest in neighbouring states.

