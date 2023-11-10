Air Quality Improves, Delhi Government Says No Odd-Even For Now

There will be no odd-even traffic restriction scheme in Delhi at this time, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said Friday afternoon, shortly after the Supreme Court left the decision on its implementation to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Earlier this week the court - irked by the annual (and worsening) air quality crisis in the city - called the scheme "optics" and demanded proof of success.

The odd-even scheme - which restricts (only privately-owned) car traffic based on registration numbers - was to have been enforced for this year from the day after Diwali (November 13).

The Delhi government will now only consider implementing the odd-even scheme after a review of air quality post-Diwali, Mr Rai said. "... an improvement is seen in pollution levels. The AQI, which was 450+, has now reached around 300. (So) the decision to implement odd-even from November 13-20 has been postponed. The situation will be analysed again after Diwali," the minister said.

In today's (now annual) Supreme Court hearing on the air quality crisis, the court was referred to a report that said the odd-even scheme reduces vehicular pollution by 13 per cent. The court was also told of a drop in kilometres travelled - an estimated 37.8 lakh per day when the scheme is in effect.

A Delhi government affidavit said this also translated into an average of 15 per cent lower fuel consumption per day (thereby also impacting, positively, the environment) during the scheme.

The court, however, pointed out the report also said vehicular pollution is only an estimated 17 per cent of the larger problem, and that the scheme only led to a 13 per cent reduction of that amount.