'She's Insulting Islam': UP Cleric On Nusrat Jahan Celebrating Durga Puja

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan celebrated Durga Puja with her husband Nikhil Jain

An Islamic cleric in Uttar Pradesh has hit out at Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan after she took part in Durga Puja festivities and ceremonies in Kolkata on Sunday. The cleric, who described her actions as "anti-Islamic", accused Nusrat Jahan of insulting her religion and demanded she change her name because she married Nikhil Jain, a Hindu businessman.

"Islam does not allow its followers to pray before any other God other than the almighty Allah. Nusrat Jahan has performed puja which is totally anti-Islamic," Mufti Asad Kasmi, Vice President of the Itehaas Ulema-e-Hind, told news agency ANI.

"She is not practising Islam. She even married a non-Muslim. Since she does not believe in the Islam, she should change her name. Why is she insulting the Islam?" he demanded to know.

Nusrat Jahan, 29, a first-time parliamentarian who won the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat during national elections in April-May, was praised on social media after she and her husband offered Durga Puja prayers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal in the Bengal capital.

Dressed in a red saree, she also joined her husband in dancing and playing the 'dhaak', a traditional Bengali drum associated with Durga Puja celebrations.

A video of the couple was posted on Nikhil Jain's Instagram account, along with the message: "Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic @nusratchirps".

Speaking to reporters after the puja, Nusrat Jahan said she wanted to promote religious harmony.

"I think I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am doing right by following culture and tradition. Here, we celebrate all the religious festivities," she said.

Her husband echoed those sentiments, saying, "I think every citizen of India, irrespective of their religious identity should accept all religions",

Social media users have rallied to Nusrat Jahan's side after the UP cleric's statement, with many praising the politician for supporting secularism. One user said: "Very easily and simply you have won the hearts of nationalist forces and Hindus. Nusrat we all love you"

Another user said her actions deserved a "standing ovation".

A third user commented on double standards employed when Hindus celebrated Eid.

One user said "more power to you".

Earlier Nusrat Jahan and fellow first-time MP Mimi Chakraborty danced to 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey' as a tribute to Goddess Durga. The video has collected millions of views on Facebook.

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty caused a flutter when they attended parliament in May. The two actresses opted against sarees, considered traditional attire for women lawmakers, and wore pants and tops, for which they were trolled for not being "appropriately dressed".

However, there were many who came out in support. One user praised Nusrat Jahan for her "attitude" while another encouraged her to "work like a lioness".

