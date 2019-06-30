I Represent 'Inclusive India': Nusrat Jahan After Criticism Over Attire

Nusrat Jahan won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket by over 3.5 lakh votes.

First-time parliamentarian and Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan asserted she represents an "inclusive India" after criticism over her being seen sporting vermilion and bangles in Parliament.

"I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion," Ms Jahan said in a statement that she shared on micro-blogging site Twitter.

She also said she still remains a Muslim even as she "respects all religions".

"I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions," she added.

Criticising her "un-Islamic" appearance at the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a fatwa against the newly-married Member of Parliament, news agency IANS reported.

"Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.." Ms Jahan captioned her post on Saturday.

"Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain," Ms Jahan, 29, had tweeted after she got married to the businessman on June 19 in Turkey.

Nusrat Jahan won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket by over 3.5 lakh votes. She is among the 17 women who were fielded by Mamata Banerjee's party in the April-May election

