First-Time Lawmaker Nusrat Jahan Gets Married In Turkey, Tweets Photo

Nusrat Jahan married businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey.

Nusrat Jahan, first-time parliamentarian and Bengali actor, got married in Turkey on Wednesday. Close relatives and friends attended the wedding.

Ms Jahan, 29, married businessman Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. "Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain," she tweeted after the wedding, along with a photo her and the groom.

Nusrat Jahan won from West Bengal's Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket by over 3.5 lakh votes. She is among the 17 women who were fielded by Mamata Banerjee's party in the April-May election. She was a huge crowdpuller at poll rallies.

Ms Jahan wore a red lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee on her big day. The groom too wore a Sabaysachi outfit. The couple will have another wedding ceremony for which Nusrat Jahan is believed to have chosen an outfit which is a mix of mint green and white.

Nusrat Jahan, her parents, sister and other close relatives flew to the port town on Sunday. Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty, also a first-time Trinamool Congress lawmaker and a close friend of Ms Jahan, was among the guests.

The two lawmakers were trolled on social media last month for their choice of clothes to parliament. They wore pants and tops which did not go down well with a certain section of people who said they were not "appropriately dressed" for parliament.

Both the lawmaker couldn't take their oath in the Lok Sabha this weejk because of Ms Jahan's wedding.

Ms Chakraborty shared a glimpse of the stunning venue on Instagram with the caption, using the caption, "All set #njaffair".

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have planned a reception at a hotel in Kolkata on July 4. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the event.

Nikhil Jain is a Kolkata-based entrepreneur, with a textile business. Nusrat Jahan was the face of his textile chain. "Never will we let go," Ms Jahan wrote in an Instagram story with a picture of the couple holding hands.

