Rush For Selfie With Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan Causes Stage Crash At Rally

After the stage collapse, Nusrat Jahan said, "everyone's fine, no one is hurt"

The rush for selfies caused a stage collapse at a rally of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal's Jhargram today. Popular Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan had gone to the area to campaign for the Trinamool candidate Birbaha Soren.



No one was injured, since the stage was not very high at all. The incident took place at Gopiballabhpore, according to reports.



In a video, Nusrat Jahan is seen talking to the area lawmaker and several people flock around her, taking selfies.



Nusrat Jahan, 29, is also a Trinamool candidate in Basirhat. She has been a huge crowdpuller for the Trinamool, even singing at her rallies.



As soon as the stage crashed, Nusrat Jahan, looking a little shaken, took the mic and told the gathering "everyone's fine, no one is hurt".

