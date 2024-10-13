4 Injured In Indiscriminate Firing At Durga Puja Pandal In Bihar

The police are conducting raids to arrest those responsible for the attack.

Four men suffered injuries in indiscriminate firing at a Durga Puja pandal in Bihar's Arrah early Sunday morning. The unidentified shooters came on two motorcycles, opened fire in the pandal and fled, according to the eyewitnesses. The cops have recovered two bullet cartridges from the spot.

The injured have been identified as Arman Ansari, 19, Sunil Kumar Yadav, 26, Roshan Kumar, 25, and Sipahi Kumar. Arman was shot in his back, Sunil on his left hand, Roshan below his right knee, and Sipahi in his waist.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Dr Vikash Singh, who is supervising their treatment, said two of them underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to the abdomen. They are currently stable.

The motive behind this violent act remains unknown. The police are conducting raids to arrest those responsible for the attack.

Recounting the horror, Mr Yadav said that the gunmen came on bikes and started shooting at them without any warning. The incident has sparked fears among the locals and massive security concerns in the area during the festive season.