Nurse Shot Dead Outside Health Centre In Madhya Pradesh

Panic and terror gripped Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Wednesday night after a female staff nurse was shot dead right outside the gate of the Shahgarh Community Health Center.

The brutal killing, carried out in a crowded area barely 200 metres from the police station, has shaken the entire region and raised serious questions about women's safety.

The victim has been identified as Deepshikha Chadhar, 25, who was posted as a staff nurse at the Shahgarh Community Health Center. She died on the spot after being shot at around 8:30 pm, moments before starting her night shift.

According to initial information, Deepshikha was at the main entrance of the community health centre and was about to begin her duty when an unknown man suddenly confronted her. Witnesses say the attacker pushed her to the ground and then fired three rounds, one of which struck her in the back.

The young nurse collapsed in a pool of blood. Due to excessive bleeding, she died on the spot. The accused fled the scene immediately after the firing, triggering chaos and screams in the area.

The sound of gunshots echoed through the locality, which is close to the main bus stand and usually crowded even at night.

On receiving information, Shahgarh Police Station teams rushed to the spot. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Senior officers reached the scene to supervise the investigation.

Police sealed the area and began examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras. Eyewitnesses are being questioned, and forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene.

Sources indicate that the accused may be a young man from the Katangi Patan area of Jabalpur, who was living in Shahgarh with a friend. Deepshikha had also been residing in the same locality for the past two years, and the two were reportedly acquainted.

Sources suggest that the accused was pressuring Deepshikha to marry him. When she allegedly refused, he may have taken this violent step. However, police have clarified that all angles are being investigated, and no conclusion will be drawn until the probe is complete.

After the shooting, the attacker reportedly fled towards a nearby forest area. Multiple police teams have been deployed, and Shahgarh town has been cordoned off. Given the proximity of the Chhatarpur district border, police there have also been alerted to prevent the suspect from escaping.

Confirming the incident, Additional SP Sanjeev Kumar Uikey said, "Deepshikha, a staff nurse at the Community Health Center, was coming for her duty, which is from 8 pm to 8 am. An unknown person pushed her down and shot her before fleeing. Doctors declared her dead after she was brought to the hospital. Multiple teams have been formed, and a search operation is underway."