Unpaid Scholarships, Delayed Exams: Madhya Pradesh Nursing Students Face A Grim Future

The nursing students in Madhya Pradesh are in a grim situation. And their problems appear to be growing. While their courses remain incomplete for years, around 70,000 students belonging to the backward classes - Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes - have not received their scholarships for the last four years. The financial strain has forced many to take loans to pay their fees, and some students are on the verge of dropping out.

Rishu Singh from Rewa came to Bhopal in 2021 to pursue a BSc Nursing degree, expected to be completed by 2025. However, she is yet to write her second-year exam.

She has not received a scholarship for four years and is struggling to pay her yearly expenses, which include Rs 36,000 for rent and Rs 75,000 in college fees.

Her family is urging her to return home due to financial constraints.

"We are not receiving our scholarships, which is creating huge problems. We are looking for part-time jobs, but balancing work and studies is difficult. My family is asking me to leave my education and return home. I am struggling to continue my studies as I am paying fees through loans," said Ms Singh.

Raju Jatav from Bairasia, Bhopal, has also been paying his fees by taking loans. He hoped the scholarship would provide some relief, but it has not been disbursed.

"We cannot focus on our studies because we are constantly worried about fees. If we don't pay, we cannot fill the exam forms or attend classes. If the scholarship is not given soon, I may have to leave my studies," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has a provision to provide scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students in nursing and paramedical courses. However, for the last four years, over 70,000 students have not received any financial assistance, affecting their studies severely.

SC/ST BSc Nursing students get Rs 56,000 per year, OBC BSc Nursing students get Rs 30,000, SC/ST GNM Nursing students get Rs 57,000, OBC GNM Nursing students get Rs. 20,000 as scholarship money.

Frustrated by the lack of support, students protested in Bhopal, demanding the immediate release of their scholarships. Ravi Parmar, NSUI State Vice President, said, "Neither are exams being conducted on time, nor are results being declared. We demand that the government conduct the pending exams and release the scholarships immediately so students can continue their education."

The ongoing investigation into the nursing admission scam has led to delays in exams and results. Although the High Court lifted the exam stay months ago, the examination schedule remains uncertain.

BSc Nursing (2019-20 session): Final-year exams have not been conducted despite the course being only four years long. BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing (2020-21, 2021-22 session): Second-year exams are pending. BSc Nursing and GNM Nursing (2022-23 session): First-year exams have not been held.

The opposition has accused the government of failing to support students, questioning why scholarships are being withheld despite no legal restriction. Umang Singhar, Leader of Opposition said, "If there were scams in the nursing sector, students should not be punished. The High Court never ordered the suspension of scholarships, so why has the government stopped them? Poor students take loans to study, and their struggles must be acknowledged."

The government, however, attributes the delay to legal proceedings and assures that the scholarships will be distributed soon. Narendra Shivaji Patel, Minister of State for Health, said, "The matter was in the High Court, and a CBI investigation was ongoing, causing delays. The government is working to ensure that exams are held without disruptions and that scholarships are distributed soon. The process should be completed within 10-15 days."