Chaithanya Kumari: The Kerala Student Who Died By Suicide Over Harassment

Chaithanya Kumari, a 20-year-old Kerala medical student who attempted suicide in her hostel last December, died on Sunday after being in a coma for over three months. Kumari had allegedly faced harassment from her hostel warden, officials said.

Who was Chaithanya Kumari?

Chaithanya Kumari was a native of Kottayam, Kerala.



She went to Manzoor Hospital and School of Nursing in Kasaragod, Kerala.



She was a third-year nursing student.



Her father was a farmer, and she had two siblings.



Her family reportedly could only afford to educate her.

According to officials, she returned to the hostel feeling unwell one day when the warden reprimanded her and allegedly denied her food and water. On December 7, she attempted suicide and slipped into a coma.

She was treated at multiple hospitals, including those in Mangaluru and Kannur, before being moved to Kozhikode government medical college, where she died.

Her death has sparked widespread protests, with her mother and fellow students accusing the warden of mental harassment. Many students also described the hostel conditions as "prison-like."

Following the incident, the warden was removed from her post.