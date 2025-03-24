Kerala Student Dies 3 Months After Suicide Attempt, Hostel Warden Detained

A third-year nursing student, who attempted suicide in her hostel room in December last year, died on Sunday after being in a coma for more than three months. Chaithanya Kumari, 20, had tried to take her own life after alleged harassment by the hostel warden, officials said.

The student was a native of Kerala's Kottayam and was studying at the Manzoor Hospital and School of Nursing.

According to officials, Chaithanya had gone out and came back unwell one day - when the warden, Ranjani, scolded her. The student was then denied food and water by the warden. She attempted to die by suicide on December 7 when she slipped into a coma.

Chaithanya, who was in a critical condition, was first treated at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Later, she was shifted to the Kasturba Medical College Hospital and then to Aster MIMS in Kannur. She was then moved to the Kozhikode government medical college where she died.

Following the incident, massive protests erupted with the woman's mother and fellow students alleging mental harassment by the warden. Several students reportedly said they were subjected to harsh treatment by the warden. They also said the hostel had "prison-like" conditions.

Amid the allegations, the warden was put off duty.

However, after the student's death, police took the warden into custody. She will be questioned today, officials said.