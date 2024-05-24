Nurse, 22, Found Dead In Hotel In UP, Family Alleges Rape And Murder

"An FIR has been registered and the police is investigating the incident."

A 22-year-old nurse was found dead in a hotel room here, with her family alleging that she was raped and then strangled, police said on Friday.

The body of the victim, who worked at a private hospital here, was found inside the room by a hotel staff on Thursday evening, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

An FIR has been registered and the police is investigating the incident, SP Meena said.

According to the FIR, the deceased arrived at the hotel room with Shubham Shukla, who later left the room.

"It has been alleged by the family members of the deceased that she was raped and then strangulated to death by Shubham Shukla. Based on the complaint, we have lodged a case of murder (302 IPC) and rape (376 IPC) against Shukla," a senior police officer said.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the police said.

