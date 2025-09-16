Assam Civil Service Officer Raided, Rs 2 Crore Cash, Gold Seized

The police on Monday arrested an officer of the Assam Civil Service (ACS) for allegedly possessing wealth disproportionate to her income.

A team of officials from the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell also raided the Guwahati residence of the officer, Nupur Bora, and seized Rs 90 lakh in cash and over Rs 1 crore worth of gold ornaments.

Another team raided her rented house in Barpeta.

Ms Bora, a resident of Golaghat who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, was currently posted as a circle officer in Kamrup district's Goroimari.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she was under surveillance for the last six months following complaints of alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues.

''This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her,'' he said.

There is widespread corruption in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas, Mr Sarma said.

The Special Vigilance cell also conducted a raid at the residence of her alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, who works at the revenue circle office in Barpeta.

He has been accused of acquiring multiple land properties across Barpeta in collusion with Ms Bora, when she was the circle officer there.