Assam School Teachers Now Need Permission To Study Further

The rule applies to teachers, non-teaching staff of provincialised secondary schools

The Assam government has barred teachers and non-teaching staff working in provincialised secondary schools from studying further or obtaining any degree while in service without prior permission of the competent authorities, an official said on Wednesday.

'Provincialised schools' means those institutes in which the government has taken over all liabilities of a non-government school. The government generally takes over only those institutes that are in remote places or serve a backward community or where there are no government schools.

In a letter to the Inspector of Schools across the state on Tuesday, Secondary Education Director Mamata Hojai cited an old clause from the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965 and to implement it strictly.

Hojai said that it is a violation of service rules if a teaching or non-teaching staff of a provincialised school pursues educational or professional qualifications without permission.

She said, "Departmental proceedings should be immediately initiated against those teaching and non-teaching staff of the provincialised secondary schools who have acquired any academic or professional qualification during the service period without obtaining permission from the appointing authority." Prima facie if it is found that the incumbent has violated the rule, then penalties prescribed in The Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964 may be imposed upon such government servant after following due procedure, she added.

