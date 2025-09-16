"Transferred Hindu Land For Money": Himanta Sarma On Arrested Assam Officer

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the officer of the Assam Civil Service (ACS), who has been arrested for allegedly possessing wealth disproportionate to her income, was under surveillance for the last six months.

Nupur Bora, who was currently posted as a circle officer in Kamrup district's Goroimari, was arrested on Monday following raids at her residences. A team of the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell recovered Rs 92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 1 crore during raids at her Guwahati house. Rs 10 lakh cash was also found during a raid at her rented residence in Barpeta.

After the raids, Mr Sarma said the 36-year-old officer was under surveillance after complaints of her alleged involvement in controversial land-related issues.

''This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. That is why she was under continuous surveillance. We have taken strict action against her,' he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati.

Asked why revenue circle officers are "repeatedly" found involved in corruption, Mr Sarma said that there is "widespread corruption in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas".

असम सरकार की एक अधिकारी के खिलाफ अवैध धन प्राप्त करने के मामले में कार्रवाई जारी है।



सरकार को सूचना मिली है कि यह अधिकारी हिंदुओं की ज़मीन एक विशेष समुदाय को हस्तांतरित कर रही थी। pic.twitter.com/giYYtf0z7r — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 15, 2025

Nupur Bora, a resident of Golaghat, began her administrative career in 2019 as Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong, a post she held till June 2023.

She was then posted as Circle Officer in Barpeta before being transferred to Kamrup.

The Special Vigilance cell also conducted a raid at the residence of her alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, who works at the revenue circle office in Barpeta.

He is accused of acquiring multiple land properties across Barpeta in collusion with Nupur Bora while she was posted there as the circle officer.