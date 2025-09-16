Who Is Nupur Bora, Assam Civil Service Officer Arrested After Rs 2 Crore Cash, Gold Seized

Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora was arrested on Monday after police recovered nearly Rs 2 crore in cash and jewellery from her residences.

During raids conducted by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell, officials recovered Rs 92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at nearly Rs 1 crore from her Guwahati residence, and another Rs 10 lakh in cash from her rented house in Barpeta.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said she had been under surveillance for six months over alleged involvement in contentious land matters. The case remains under investigation.

Who Is Nupur Bora?

Nupur Bora is an ACS officer, having joined the service in 2019. Born on March 31, 1989, she is from Golaghat district in Assam. She was posted as a Circle Officer in Goroimari, Kamrup district. She completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Gauhati University and studied at Cotton College. Before joining the civil service, Nupur Bora worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), as per her Facebook profile. Nupur Bora began her administrative career as Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong, a post she held from March 2019 to June 2023. She was later posted as Circle Officer in Barpeta from June 2023 before being transferred to Kamrup.

Allegations Against Nupur Bora

Having served in government for six years, Nupur Bora is reported to have accumulated substantial wealth, including property and cash holdings that are far beyond what her official salary would justify.

The Special Vigilance Cell also conducted a raid at the residence of Nupur Bora's alleged aide, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, who is employed at the Revenue Circle Office in Barpeta.

He is accused of buying several land properties in Barpeta with Bora's help while she was posted there as Circle Officer.