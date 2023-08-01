Haryana Violence Live Updates: 3 Dead In Communal Clashes In Nuh

Internet services have been suspended in Nuh till Wednesday

Three people were killed and at least 20 others, including several policemen, were injured Monday as mobs in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.



As news of the clash in Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna pelted stones and set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, belonging to people from that community. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

Here are the LIVE updates on Haryana violence:

Aug 01, 2023 07:59 (IST) Haryana Chief Minister, other leaders appeal for peace

In the wake of "intense communal tension" in Haryana's Nuh, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders cutting across party lines have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

Mr Khattar also said that "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident. Haryana Chief Minister, other leaders appeal for peace

Aug 01, 2023 07:49 (IST) 3 Dead In Haryana Communal Violence, Internet Shut After Night Clashes

Three people, including two Home Guards, were killed and at least 20 others injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Haryana yesterday.

The clash started during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh - adjoining Gurugram.

Police said the Home Guards were shot dead as a mob tried to stop the religious procession in Nuh's Khedla Mod, throwing stones and setting cars on fire.