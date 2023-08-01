Did Haryana Police Falter In Preparing For Nuh Procession? Top Cop Explains

Nuh violence live: "We have registered 16 FIRs so far, and will continue to do so," he said.

The police and administration faltered in Nuh, top officials conceded, adding that investigation is still underway to find out how such large scale violence took place. 16 First Information Reports, or FIRs, have been filed so far, and 25 to 30 people arrested in connection with the violence in which four people, including two Home Guards, were killed, and at least 30 others injured.

The police blame rumours spread by trouble-makers for the violence.

"Mewat is known for its composite culture and brotherhood. This violence has been instigated by some people through social media. A grand religious procession used to go through ancient temples here, this is the first time it has seen violence. Some troublemakers caused it through social media posts," Narender Bijarniya, Nuh's acting Superintendent of Police, told NDTV.

On how the police were caught off-guard even when social media was abuzz with provocative videos about Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year, attending the religious procession along with his supporters, Mr Bijarniya said they never imagined such large scale violence could happen there.

"We have been monitoring social media, and the district police had made arrangements accordingly. We never imagine such large scale violence could happen. There have been shortcomings, no doubt, that's why the violence happened. Top officials are investigating it now to ensure this doesn't happen anywhere again," he said, adding that according to their records, Monu Manesar didn't visit Nuh, and the violence started due to rumours on social media about it.

"We have registered 16 First Information Reports so far, and will continue to do so," he said.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar told NDTV the situation is under control now, with no reports of fresh violence after last night.

"The situation is under control, 20 companies of paramilitary are stationed in the district. 25 to 30 arrested," he said.

Clashes broke out between two groups in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh district on July 31 during Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.