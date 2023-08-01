1 Killed After Mob Set Gurugram Mosque On Fire In Night Attack: Cops

Gurugram Mosque Set On Fire: Internet has been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar areas. (file)

A mob attacked a mosque in Gurgaram, killed one person, and injured several others just past midnight, police have said. The mosque, Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57, was also set on fire. Fire control trucks were rushed to the spot, and brought the fire under control.

Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh confirmed to NDTV that there was an attack on a mosque in Gurugram in which two people including the imam were shot.

"Yesterday, I spoke to the Minister of State for Home. Twenty companies of paramilitary have been sent. Nuh's incident has had an impact on Gurugram as well. Yesterday, there was an attack on a mosque in Gurugram in which two people including the imam were shot. Five people have been detained in this case," he said.

A First Information Report has been filed regarding the incident, police said.

The police identified the attackers, conducted raids at various places, and several of the accused were arrested, they said.

Security around religious places has been strengthened. Both the police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of the community to ensure peace, police said.

Internet services have been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar areas.