3 Dead In Haryana Communal Violence, Internet Shut After Night Clashes

The clashes broke out during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh

Three people, including two Home Guards, were killed and at least 20 others injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Haryana yesterday.

The clash started during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh - adjoining Gurugram.

Police said the Home Guards were shot dead as a mob tried to stop the religious procession in Nuh's Khedla Mod, throwing stones and setting cars on fire.

The third person was killed in the overnight violence, they said.

The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), was stopped by a group of young men on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway. As the violence escalated, government and private vehicles were targeted by the mob.

Towards evening, violence spread to the Gurugram-Sohna highway, where several cars were torched and stones were thrown at the police, sources said.

About 2,500, who had come to Nuh to take part in the procession, were stranded in a temple due to the violence outside. They were rescued by police later in the evening.

Incidents of stone-throwing and arson were reported from parts of Palwal and Gurugram as well. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings were imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal and Faridabad after violent clashes.

Internet services have been suspended in Nuh till tomorrow to contain the "intense communal tension". Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Gurugram and Faridabad districts will remain closed today.

Reports say the clash was triggered by an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist. Sources said Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar and his associates had circulated the video a few days ago.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders have appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

"Today's incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said

Police have stepped up security in the violence-hit districts and appealed to the leaders of the two communities to help restore peace in the region.

A meeting will be held between the members of two communities in Nuh at 11 am.