Rioters Stormed Nuh Police Station With Hijacked Bus. Goal: A Clean Slate

As clashes broke out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh yesterday during a religious procession, a group of people allegedly turned it into an opportunity to wipe criminal records from a police station.

A targetted attack on the Cyber Police Station in Nuh, set up just two years back, on Monday during the violence has raised suspicion that it might have been an attempt to destroy evidence in several cases registered by the police recently on rampant cyber fraud in Nuh, which has been notorious as a hub for such crimes.

A group of people forcibly took over a public bus, and rammed it into the boundary wall of the Cyber Police Station on Monday afternoon. They then entered the police station and vandalised everything in sight, possibly destroying crucial evidence in several cases.

The mob also vandalised cars parked inside the police station premises. Visuals show around 15 to 20 cars, of both police and civilians, with smashed windows, and some with bricks inside.

The attackers allegedly tried to burn documents inside the police station.

Four people, including two Home Guards, were killed, and at least 30 others injured in clashes that broke out between two groups in Haryana yesterday. The clash started during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, adjoining Gurugram.