Mob Burns Restaurant, Shop In Gurugram Day After Communal Clashes

The ripples from yesterday's communal clash in Haryana's Nuh -- which claimed five lives and left at least 70 people injured -- has reached Badshahpur, 40 km away. Restaurants and shops were vandalised and torched by a mob this evening amid religious chants. A row of shops and shanties have been reduced to cinders.

Violence broke out during a religious procession yesterday in Nuh, following what many say is an objectionable video that went viral.

As a mob attacked the procession with stones, the 2,500-plus participants rushed into a temple to take shelter.

The violence escalated as the evening progressed -- a mosque was torched post midnight, scores of vehicles torched and vandalised as mobs went on rampage in Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram.

The dead include two security personnel and two civilians, one of them a cleric of the mosque.

The people who had taken shelter in the temple were rescued close to midnight.