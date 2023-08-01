50 Km From Torched Haryana Mosque, A Mob Attacked 2,500 Trapped In Temple

This temple was the destination of the massive procession taken out through Nuh yesterday

Heaps of stones thrown by rioters, burnt vehicles and armed security personnel -- at Nuh's Nalhar Mahadev Mandir, the sights this morning narrate what a crowd of 2,500 went through last afternoon.

When NDTV visited the temple, about 7 km from Nuh town, the Aravallis surrounding the temple looked scenic. Hours before, rioters gathered on these hillocks had fired shots and thrown stones as those inside the temple cowered into corners, hoping to survive those hours of horror.

This temple was the destination of the massive procession taken out through Nuh yesterday. Organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra sparked off a communal clash that has claimed four lives and left at least 30 injured. The dead include two security personnel and two civilians, a mosque's cleric among them.

In the hours that followed, a mosque was torched, scores of vehicles damaged as mobs went on the rampage in Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram.

About 50 km away, a mob targeted the temple. Soon after the attack began, local police realised they were heavily outnumbered. Paramilitary forces were called in and those trapped inside the temple were finally rescued later in the evening.

The temple has been cleared and paramilitary personnel are keeping a close watch. The burnt vehicles -- reports put their number around 50 -- have been removed from the entrance.

The priest of the temple told NDTV that the temple sheltered the visitors from gunshots and stone-pelting.

Over 20 people have been detained in connection with yesterday's violence and multiple police cases registered. According to reports, the clashes erupted due to rumours surrounding the attendance of Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, wanted over his alleged role in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year.