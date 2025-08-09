NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russia Deputy PM, Discusses Defence, Strategic Projects

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, focusing on defense and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian embassy announced on Friday.

According to the embassy, the discussions covered a wide range of issues within the framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation. Both sides also reviewed the progress of joint projects in other strategic sectors, including civil aircraft manufacturing, metallurgy, and the chemical industry.

On August 7, a day before the meeting with Manturov, NSA Doval held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

On August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin held a telephonic conversation, during which they discussed trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

PM Modi later described the call as "very productive and detailed," noting that he thanked President Putin for briefing him on recent developments in Ukraine.

"Had a very productive and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin. I thanked him for sharing recent developments on Ukraine. We reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," PM Modi stated on X.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions following India's imposition of tariffs on Russian oil purchases.

During their call, President Putin briefed PM Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders also reviewed progress on the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

