India Will Soon Launch Free 30-Day Visas For Russian Citizens: PM Modi

Emphasising the significance of cultural ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that people-to-people connections have always held a special place in bilateral relations and New Delhi will soon launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.

In a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi stated that for decades, the people of both countries have shared deep affection, respect and warmth for one another and that several new steps have been taken to deepen these bonds.

"Recently, two new Indian consulates have been opened in Russia. This will facilitate smoother contact between the citizens of both countries and enhance mutual closeness. Earlier this October, hundreds of thousands of devotees in 'Kalmykia' received the blessings of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha at the International Buddhist Forum," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also expressed his pleasure in announcing that India will soon launch a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens.

"Manpower mobility will not only connect our people but also create new strength and new opportunities for both countries. I am glad that two agreements have been signed today to promote it. We will also work together on vocational education, skilling and training. We will increase exchanges between students, scholars and sportspersons of both countries as well," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in October, in a powerful display of spiritual devotion and shared cultural heritage, the exposition of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India drew an unprecedented response in Russia's Kalmykia. Thousands of devotees paid their reverent homage to the relics, enshrined at the iconic Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, popularly known as the "Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha."

Last month, speaking at the inauguration of the Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar emphasised that the opening of the two new missions would deepen bilateral engagement and mark a new phase in the relationship between the two countries.

"I'm very sure that the opening of these consulates will not only enhance our diplomatic presence in Russia, but will act as a catalyst to further boost trade, to increase tourism, economic, scientific, technology, and even academic and cultural ties between our two countries," EAM stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)