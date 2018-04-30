Not Summoned, Biplab Deb Invited By PM Modi To Meet A Month Ago: Official Biplab Deb had received the invitation to the meeting of chief ministers a month ago, additional secretary in the chief minister's office Milind Ramteke said in Agartala.

64 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had courted a string of controversies recently (File) Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a meeting in the National Capital on May 2, a senior official said today.



Mr Deb had received the invitation to the meeting of chief ministers a month ago, additional secretary in the chief minister's office Milind Ramteke said in Agartala.



The chief minister's meeting was to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.



The official's statement came in the wake of reports in a section of the media that



It was yet to be confirmed whether the chief minister would be going to Delhi, he said.



Mr Deb had courted a string of controversy recently when he said the Internet existed in the



Last week, he had questioned the rationale behind



Mr Deb had also claimed that international beauty pageants were a farce.



