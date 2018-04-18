Tripura Chief Minister Stands By Claim Of Internet In Mahabharat Era

"Every Indian should have a common thinking that India is best and superior country all around the world," the Chief Minister said. "My country had the technology years ago, which no country had. I am proud of that and I think every Indian should feel proud. I want to repeat that we should accept the truth and should not get confused."
At an event yesterday, Mr Deb declared that the ancient epic Mahabharata indicated that ancient India had internet and satellite communications. Else Sanjay could not have been updating blind king Dhritarashtra about the battle in Kurukshetra while sitting at the palace in Hastinapur, Mr Deb argued.
"There was technology available at that time... internet was there, satellite communication was there... The Europeans and the Americans may claim that it is theirs, but it is actually our technology," Mr Deb said.