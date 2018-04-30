Tripura's Biplab Deb May Get An Earful From PM Modi Over Howlers: Sources

Less than two months after he became Chief Minister of Tripura and was feted by his party for a remarkable election victory, Biplab Kumar Deb may face a reprimand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a series of howlers, say sources.
- Biplab Deb to fly to Delhi on Tuesday for PM's meet with Chief Ministers
- PM may call him separately for a talk, Amit Shah may be present: sources
- Reports that his name has been dropped from Karnataka campaign list
Biplab Deb is scheduled to fly to Delhi tomorrow for a meeting of all Chief Ministers with PM Modi on events for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in October. Sources say the Prime Minister may call him separately for a talk. BJP president Amit Shah is also likely to be present for the meeting, sources say.
That the 48-year-old chief minister could be in trouble with his seniors is apparent from reports that he is no longer being considered for the campaign in Karnataka ahead of the May 12 election.
A group of BJP leaders, say sources, voiced concern that because of his injudicious statements, his participation could be counter-productive for the party. So Mr Deb's turn as a star campaigner is off the table, for now.
Mr Deb's gaffes have become an almost daily embarrassment for the BJP since he commented weeks ago that "Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era". He never retracted that statement.
Then he questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997, saying she was "not an Indian beauty like Aishwarya Rai".
The Chief Minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should.
On the weekend, he delivered two new bloopers. "Graduates shouldn't run after government jobs, they should start paan shop instead," he declared.
"(Biplab) Deb is just saying anything and everything. (Prime Minister) Modi will talk to him," news agency IANS quoted a senior party leader on Sunday.