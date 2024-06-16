BJP Central Team Reaches Kolkata Amid Allegations Of Post-Poll Violence

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb are in Bengal on a two-day visit

A four-member central team of the BJP, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived in Kolkata this evening for a two-day visit to take stock of the situation amid allegations of violence against party workers in the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Prasad claimed that the people of the state along with the party workers were afraid and apprehensive over the alleged post-poll violence.

"Elections were held across the country, but violence happened only in Bengal," he told reporters at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

"If Mamata ji believes in democracy, she has to reply to this," Mr Prasad, a former Union minister, said.

Biplab Deb, former Chief Minister of Tripura, claimed there has not been any political violence in the northeastern state since BJP came to power there.

"We will speak to the victims and take stock of the situation during our two-day stay in Bengal," he said.

The BJP alleged that its workers and supporters were being subjected to violence and intimidation in different parts of Bengal by supporters of the Trinamool Congress after the Lok Sabha elections ended.

The BJP won 12 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in 29 seats and the Congress bagged one.

