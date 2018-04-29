Why Run After Government Jobs, Start Paan Shop Or Breed Cows: Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Deb

Continuing with his string of controversial comments, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb advised the educated youth in his state to "set up paan shops instead of running after political parties for several years to get government jobs and waste vital time of their life." A bank balance of Rs 5 lakh would have been a reality by now for them, said Mr Deb.
The chief minister urged educated youth to become self-employed by starting various projects in the animal resource sector, with bank loans under the Prime Minister's Mudra scheme. Apart from paan shops, "milking cows," is also another option according to Mr Deb.
While speaking at a seminar organised by the Tripura Veterinary Council, Mr Deb said any unemployed youth, with a minimum of Rs 75, 000 borrowed from the bank and little effort, can easily earn at least Rs 25,000 per month but the hurdle is the "culture that has grown in Tripura during the last 25 years."
The Chief Minister believes "narrow-minded" ideas like graduates cannot opt for farming or start poultry are the reasons behind unemployment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a TV interview in January, rejected criticism that his government has failed to create jobs; Mr Modi had said a person selling pakodas is also employed.
On April 27, Mr Deb courted controversy with his remarks against former Miss World Diana Hayden. The very next day he had a unique career advice for civil engineers, who he thought, are better suited for civil services as compared to mechanical engineers.
