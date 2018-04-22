PM Modi Issues Gag Orders Again To Party Motormouths

"We make mistakes and give 'masala' to the media... as if we are great social scientists and experts to analyse issues... the moment you see a camera you start speaking. So this half-baked stuff is picked up," he said.
The warning -- given a few times earlier -- was issued today as the nation seethes over a spate of child rapes and murders, in which BJP leaders are seen as being soft on the accused. Today, junior finance minister Santosh Gangwar stepped into controversy, saying one "should not make such a big deal" if "one or two such cases are reported" from such a huge country.
Two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir who stepped down from their posts over the gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Kathua, have gone public demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, aggravating the situation in the state which is widely polarized over the issue.
Last month, as Lalu Yadav's RJD retained Bihar's Araria constituency against an aggressive BJP campaign in the by-elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the district will soon become a "hub of terror".
During the campaign, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai said if RJD won, Araria would turn into a hub of the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency.
A tweet from his party colleague Sushil Kumar Modi, the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, rubbed in the meaning. "RJD got a lead of 1 Lakh 30 thousand votes from 2 Minority dominated constituency which led to their victory in Araria," it read.
In January, Union Minister Satyapal Singh has said Darwin's theory was "scientifically wrong" since there are no witnesses to humans evolving from apes and it should be removed from science books.