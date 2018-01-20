"Charles Darwin Wrong, Nobody Saw Ape Turn Into Human", Says Junior Education Minister Satyapal Singh "Nobody, including our ancestors, have said or written that they ever saw an ape turning into a human being," the minister said.

Satyapal Singh was speaking to reporters at Aurangabad in Maharashtra Aurangabad, Maharashtra: Claiming that the theory of evolution put forth by naturalist Charles Robert Darwin was "scientifically wrong", junior education minister Satyapal Singh says it should be changed in school and college text books. The minister of state for human resource development did not offer any scientific counter to the 19th century English naturalist's theory but said, "our ancestors haven't mentioned anywhere that they ever saw an ape turning into a human being".



"Darwin's theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Ever since humans came to Earth, they have always been humans," he told to reporters.



According to Darwin, who is regarded as the father of evolution, all organisms had a common ancestry way back time and kept on changing or evolving -- a process that takes many, many years -- to adapt to the change in environment.



Mr Singh, a former police commissioner of Mumbai, was in Aurangabad to attend the 'All India Vaidik Sammelan'.



"Nobody, including our ancestors, have said or written that they ever saw an ape turning into a human being. No book we have read or the tales told to us by our grandparents had any such mention," said the ex-IPS officer who took voluntary retirement to contest the 2014 general elections.



Mr Singh, who was the Mumbai police chief when a 22-year-old photojournalist was gang-raped in the city in 2013, had been criticised for his remarks justifying morals. "On the one hand, you want to have a promiscuous culture and on the other hand you want a safe and secure environment for the people," he had told NDTV.





