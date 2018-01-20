'Charles Darwin Wrong, Nobody Saw Ape Turn Into Human', Says Junior Education Minister Satyapal Singh

"Darwin's theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Ever since humans came to Earth, they have always been humans," he told to reporters.
According to Darwin, who is regarded as the father of evolution, all organisms had a common ancestry way back time and kept on changing or evolving -- a process that takes many, many years -- to adapt to the change in environment.
Mr Singh, a former police commissioner of Mumbai, was in Aurangabad to attend the 'All India Vaidik Sammelan'.
Mr Singh, who was the Mumbai police chief when a 22-year-old photojournalist was gang-raped in the city in 2013, had been criticised for his remarks justifying morals. "On the one hand, you want to have a promiscuous culture and on the other hand you want a safe and secure environment for the people," he had told NDTV.