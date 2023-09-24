'Nation Needs Explanation': BJP Leader To Congress Over Remarks On PM

"I strongly condemn this," said Biplab Kumar Deb. (File)

Strongly condemning Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan's statement targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb questioned the silence of senior Congress leaders on the issue.

"The kind of words he used for the Prime Minister of our country and Haryana Chief Minister, so far neither Sonia Gandhi nor Mallikarjun Kharge spoke a word on this," the Haryana BJP state party chief said speaking to ANI in Delhi.

Biplab Deb further said that the country needs an explanation for such derogatory statements on the Prime Minister and it is "very shameful" for the nation.

"I want to tell them that the nation needs an explanation...this is very shameful for the nation...I strongly condemn this and even the leaders of the opposition party have not spoken anything about this," the senior BJP leader said.

Biplab Deb said that the words used by the state Congress president at a time when the Women's Reservation was passed in Parliament showed the "mental decay" of the Congress.

"At a time when the Women's Reservation Bill was passed by all the parties unitedly under the leadership of the Prime Minister in both the Houses of the Parliament, the words used are a shame for the country. This statement shows the mental decay of the Congress," he said.

In a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, Biplab Deb said that he cannot believe that the Congress MP is not aware of this statement, despite having a habit of tweeting every morning.

"The statement was given in the morning. Till now no one has woken up, and no one knows about it. Their Yuvraj (referring to Rahul Gandhi) tweets first thing in the morning. I cannot believe that he does not know about it," he said.

The Haryana BJP chief said that with this statement the real face of the Congress has come to the fore and the people of the country wil show them the way.

"With this statement, the real identity of Congress has come in front of the people and the world. I have confidence that India's 140 crore population will take note of this and will show the way to the Congress," Biplab Deb said.

In a viral video, the Haryana Congress chief can be heard using abusive words while referring to the Prime Minister and the Haryana Chief Minister.

Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was made Haryana Congress chief in 2022. He replaced Kumari Selja who was made AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

