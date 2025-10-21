BJP Leader Compares Mamata Banerjee To Mir Jafar, Says No Compassion

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb - known for his unfiltered comments -- launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, saying she has turned into a "demon". Like "Mir Jafar" -- the historical figure who betrayed Siraj-ud-Daulah, the last independent ruler of Bengal -- she has let down her very name, which means motherly affection and compassion, he said.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Indranagar Kali Bari on Tuesday, Deb said, "There is no human value left in Bengal today. Human life seems meaningless. Murders, rapes, and arson have become routine, yet the Chief Minister remains unaffected - as if someone has done a surgery and operated her heart out."

Deb remarked that the natural tenderness associated with Indian women has vanished from Mamata Banerjee's conduct.

"We cannot imagine such behaviour from an Indian woman because women generally have a motherly affection and sense of service," he said.

Accusing her of betraying the people of Bengal, the former Tripura Chief Minister likened and drew a comparison between Mamata Banerjee to Mir Jafar, betrayal of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah during the 1757 Battle of Plassey.

"Mir Jafar defamed his name - so that no Muslim keep use that name any more. She has done the same. No one will want to name their daughter 'Mamata' anymore," Deb asserted, adding that Bengal must be "freed" from such leadership.

Deb, who was recently named the co-incharge of the BJP Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, claimed the state's people are eager to end what he described as "unlawful activities and deep-rooted corruption."

He also accused Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee of being linked to land mafias.

"The current fight in Bengal is to restore human values and to free the state from these demons," Deb concluded.