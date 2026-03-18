Not Just IT, Other Ministries May Soon Get Powers On Social Media Blocking

An inter-ministerial team is working on a proposal to allow multiple government ministries to issue blocking orders to social media platforms for fake or harmful content. The move is designed to curb the spread of fake or harmful content more effectively by decentralising the authority to act against misinformation.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told NDTV that empowering multiple ministries to issue takedown orders would help stop fake content from going viral. He said that once deepfakes are identified and fact-checked, a faster response time is essential to prevent public misinformation.

Currently, only the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has the power to issue blocking orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The government is now considering extending these powers to other key departments, including the Ministries of External Affairs, Finance, and Defence.

The minister emphasised that deepfake content increasingly targets sensitive areas such as national security, foreign affairs, and economic stability. By granting these specific ministries the authority to act, the government expects to ensure a more timely response to specialised threats.

This proposal follows a recent incident involving a deepfake video of former Army Chief Manoj Pande. The video falsely portrayed him making controversial remarks, including claims that the Indian Army was becoming an "ethnic" rather than an "ethical" force, and warning of a potential mutiny. It also included references to Assam and alleged foreign influence within the armed forces.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that the video was fake and stated that such content was being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts to mislead the public and undermine trust in the Indian Armed Forces. The government urged citizens to verify information through reliable sources before sharing it.

Minister Vaishnaw said that once the video was identified, it was fact-checked by PIB, and an order was issued to block it. He added that empowering multiple ministries to issue takedown orders would help curb the spread of fake content more quickly, preventing it from going viral.

Minister Vaishnaw added that the proposed change would involve amending existing rules rather than the IT Act itself, making the implementation process relatively straightforward. This adjustment would allow the government to address high-risk content across various sectors without administrative delays.

In a separate move to regulate digital content, the government recently directed social media platforms to remove a viral song featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took action against the Hindi version of the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke" from the film KD: The Devil due to concerns over its content.