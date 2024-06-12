Norway Envoy Shares Yoga Pics, Calls It India's 'Greatest Gift' To World

May-Elin Stener said yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

Agreeing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that yoga unites millions of people across the globe, Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener has termed it as one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

Her remark came in response to PM Modi's online post on the 10th International Day of Yoga, which is set to be marked across the globe on June 21. She also shared her video and pictures of performing yoga.

PM Modi noted on X that yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries and united people around the world.

"In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being," his post read.

In response to his post, May-Elin Stener in a post on X, "Agree PM @narendramodi, #yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world! Here I am, aiming to master the headstand I started #yogalife when posted @NorwayUN & gives chance to go level up! Are you with me? It's #internationalyogaday, so let's do #yoga challenge!"

On Tuesday, PM Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives. He also shared a set of videos showing various 'Asanas' on X, describing their benefits.

In a series of posts on X, he stated, "As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly."

"As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," PM Modi posted on X.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, after PM Modi's proposal to dedicate a day to celebrating the ancient Indian fitness routine was formally accepted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

In his 2014 address to the UNGA, PM Modi proposed June 21 as the date for marking International Yoga Day as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance in many parts of the world.

In 2023, PM Modi led a special yoga session on the lawns of the UN headquarters in New York to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga. The yoga session has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for drawing people of most nationalities performing yoga together.

