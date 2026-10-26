Smoke Seen Near North Block In Delhi, 6 Fire Engines Rushed

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into morning sky after a short circuit triggered a fire in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of the North Block, a historic, red-sandstone administrative building on the Raisina Hill in Delhi.

Six fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire was reported at around 11 am.

"A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers. The fire has since been brought under control," the fire department said in a statement.

MP Milind Deora said he noticed smoke rising from behind North Block while on way to parliament.

"Noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while on my way to Parliament. It appears there may be a fire. Hope everyone is safe and emergency services are responding swiftly," Deora posted on X.