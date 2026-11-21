An illegal bar operating under the guise of a cafe in Noida was raided by the city police on Saturday, leading to seizure of substantial amount of liquor and also its closure.

The police arrested the manager on the spot while the cafe owner managed to flee the spot after seeing the raiding team.

The operation was carried out by joint team of city police and Excise department.

The crackdown against illegal serving of alcohol took place at the 'Puff and Spice' cafe, situated in Noida's Sector-118.

The Excise Department had received information about alcohol being served at the cafe joint, following which the joint team of its officials and police raided the premises and arrested the cafe manager.

Investigations revealed that the cafe was serving liquor to customers without the necessary excise license.

The arrival of police team caused commotion among those present in the cafe.

The team examined the activities at the cafe and discovered that the refreshment outlet was providing liquor to customers without an 'FL-11' event bar license.

Under excise regulations, obtaining the necessary licenses and permits is mandatory for serving alcohol at any event or within a designated setup.

The joint team arrested the bar manager Chandra Mohan, at the spot, while the cafe operator Ankur Saxena managed to escape.

During the search of the premises, the team recovered 16 cans of beer and two empty bottles of 'Black & White' brand liquor.

Additionally, a total of 8 bulk litres of liquor was seized from the spot.

The Excise Department has taken custody of the seized liquor and initiated further legal proceedings.

A case has also been registered at the Sector-113 police station under the relevant sections.

According to officials, the sale or service of liquor to customers without valid license accounts for serious violation of excise regulations and mandates strict action against the operators of the establishments.

Notably, the Excise Department and Noida police have intensified searches as well as crackdown against various establishments in the city allegedly serving liquor, under the guise of food products or serving tea, coffee or other refreshments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)