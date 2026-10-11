3-Day-Old Baby Kidnapped From Noida Hospital, Rescued Within 8 Hours

Noida Police rescued a three-day-old newborn within eight hours of the alleged abduction and arrested a 26-year-old woman who purportedly took the infant to hand him over to her childless sister, officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Upasana, originally from Baghpat and currently residing in Bhangel, was arrested near the NSEZ Metro Station. A juvenile in conflict with the law was also taken into custody, police said.

According to police, the complainant's wife gave birth to a baby at a hospital in Bhangel on October 6. On the evening of October 8, an unidentified woman approached the newborn's mother and grandmother at the hospital and struck up a conversation by promising them Rs 2,500 under a government scheme.

The woman returned to the hospital on the morning of October 9 and began fondling the newborn. While engaging the family members in conversation, she allegedly took the baby away, police said.

Acting on local intelligence and an analysis of CCTV footage, a team from the Phase 2 police station traced the accused and safely recovered the newborn within eight hours on Friday, they added.

A scooter without a number plate, allegedly used in the crime, was also recovered from the accused's possession, police said.

During interrogation, the woman told police that her sister was childless and that she had taken the three-day-old infant from the hospital with the intention of handing him over to her sister, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.