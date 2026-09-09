Greater Noida Man Orders Android Device Online, Opens Parcel To Find Cow Dung

A resident of the Dankaur police station area in Greater Noida faced a severe case of online fraud after a courier parcel delivered cow dung instead of the Android device he had purchased. The victim, identified as Akash Nagar, stated that he had booked an Android device for his work through an online website a few days ago. During the booking process, he made the full payment online, expecting the device to arrive safely within the promised timeframe.

The parcel arrived at his home via courier at around 5:00 PM on Monday. However, when Akash opened the box, he was stunned to find it filled with cow dung instead of the electronic device.

Realising he had been cheated in the name of online shopping, Akash lodged an official complaint with the local police, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Watch the video here:



"I ordered a device worth Rs 1,999, but received a packet of cow dung manure instead," said Akash Nagar, adding that he had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway. Authorities are currently verifying the credentials of the website used for the booking, the payment transaction details, and the courier delivery chain. Police stated that further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the probe.

Cyber security experts have repeatedly advised buyers to exercise caution while shopping online. Consumers should ensure they buy only from verified companies and official websites, avoid unverified third-party sellers, and thoroughly check payment security and vendor credentials before placing orders.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)