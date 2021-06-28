UP Anti-Terror Office, Commando Training Centre Near New Noida Airport

Noida Airport: The airport site in Jewar is around 70 kms from Delhi.

Land will be allotted for Rs 1 per square metre for an office of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and a commando-training centre that will be built near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken at the 70th board meeting of the local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) held at its office in Greater Noida.

"The UP ATS's facility and the commando training centre facility will be built in Sector 32 for which land will be allotted at Re 1 per sq. metre. A total of 12,770 sq. metre land will be allotted in the name of the UP ATS," according to a statement issued by YEIDA.

Besides this, the board approved allotment of land at the same rate for two upcoming "mahila" police stations in the Yamuna Authority area.

"A mahila thana is planned in the residential sector 18 and another in the commercial sector 29 for which land will be allotted to the Uttar Pradesh police at the rate of Re 1 per sq. metre, as approved by the board," the statement read.

The YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, manages the land and the development work along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida and Agra through Mathura.

