Nodal Officers At District Level For Women Safety, Says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said instructions to link women beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat with a "golden card"

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that nodal officers will now be appointed at the district level to ensure the safety of the women.

During a meeting with Union Minister Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath also said that the plans to link Janani Suraksha Yojana and Matra Vandan Yojana with Aadhaar are in process.

The Chief Minister said that instructions to link women beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat with a "golden card" have also been given.

Talking about the Anganwadi workers, he said that the government has started payments based on their performance, which he contended has solved half of the problems.

During the meeting, Ms Irani also reviewed the status of ''Poshan Abhiyaan'' in the state.

She also spoke about the priorities of the Central government and her expectations from the state

"''Poshan Abhiyan'' is running effectively through Anganwadi centres and special attention should be paid to drinking water arrangements and toilet facilities at Anganwadi centres," she said.

Malnourished children should get proper nutrition and calendars should be made for nutritious food and shared with public representatives, she added.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Nutrition, Swati Singh, Acting Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister SP Goel, Principal Secretary, Medical, Devesh Chaturvedi, Principal Secretary, Women Welfare, Monika S Garg and several senior officials were also present in the meeting.

