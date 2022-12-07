'Nobody Will Touch Halfway Mark': Delhi BJP Leader On Civic Body Polls

AAP workers are in celebratory mood after early trends showed them leading the polls.

The Delhi BJP Pant Marg office on Wednesday put on a lively look even as the party kept trailing behind the AAP in terms of seats in MCD polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party had by 12.00 PM won 82 MCD wards, the BJP 62, and the Congress four, according to the State Election Commission update, as the counting of votes continued at 42 centres across Delhi.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson, said, "We have to wait till the final election results come which will be in our favour. I am confident that nobody will touch the halfway mark. We will be in an advantageous position."

He said that people of Delhi by not giving a clear halfway mark to AAP, will be sending a signal that they have rejected the Party.

Asked about the performance of Congress in the polls, he said, "Congress has done good and I congratulate Congress on their recovery."

Recalling the 2020 election, he added, "In 2020 election, they had hardly got four per cent vote and now, when they are getting almost 13-14 per cent of votes, is a good recovery for them and moreover, it is a good sign for democracy."

The close contest has party workers and supporters on the edge, who even as they prepared for celebration, were also likely to have been bracing themselves mentally for an adverse outcome.

The entire premises of BJP office which is under tight security arrangements is decked up in colours of Bharatiya Janata Party's colours -- Orange and Green.

The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am Wednesday amid tight security.

The high-stakes election for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on December 4, sealing the electoral fate of 1,349 candidates in voting machines.

A voter turnout of 50.48 per cent was registered in the elections.

The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)