AAP's Big Win, Defeats BJP In Key Delhi Polls: 10 Points

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has won the prestige battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), unseating an entrenched BJP. It has won 133 seats, seven more than required for majority in the House of 250. It is leading on three more.

The BJP, which ran the campaign with PM Narendra Modi's face, has won 101 — a not-so-bad performance after 15 years of continuous rule. Congress has won nine seats and is leading on just one more, which means its base in Delhi continues to erode.

In the 2017 MCD polls, the BJP had won 181 of the total 272 wards, while AAP could mange only 48, and Congress was third with 30.

The AAP office saw massive celebrations with supporters dancing to dhol beats, and kids dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The office had kept balloons and celebratory posters ready since morning. AAP leaders had gone into a huddle as the counting threw up a contest much tighter than the AAP sweep predicted by exit polls. Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha rushed to AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal's residence. They were joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Though the BJP has not formed the Delhi state government in the past 24 years, its control over MCD remained strong through Congress and AAP governments. Even when the AAP won a record 67 of 70 seats in the 2015 assembly polls, the BJP, two years later, retained the MCD.

The AAP and BJP, both currently controlling parts of Delhi's administration through state and central governments, saw this is a prestige battle. These were the first civic elections after the MCD — divided into three, area-wise, around 10 years ago — was reunified and the wards redrawn after the latest term of the BJP ended early this year. Over 1,300 candidates were in the contest.

In the campaign, the BJP had gone all-out — as it usually does — getting PM Narendra Modi to hand over keys of some slum rehab flats. It deployed union ministers and chief ministers too. Local leaders were a distant second fiddle for both main parties.

The AAP prepared since early last year. It kept its pitch directly mounted on the garbage issue: "We've improved things under the state, now let us take care of sanitation too." The slogan "Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's corporator" rivalled the BJP's similar pitch of "Modi's double engine" — both building on their top leaders' faces.

The BJP made promises of housing, and pressed on corruption charges on several AAP ministers. The Congress used these to take digs at the AAP. But Mr Kejriwal said his "shaandaar" (glorious) work as chief minister won't be defeated by "bogus charges" and "misuse of central agencies".