Delhi Municipal Election Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 am

MCD Election Results 2022: The BJP ruled the civic body for the last 15 years. (File)

The counting of votes for the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD election) is set to begin at 8 am. Elections to the 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4. Exit polls have predicted the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s victory by a big margin. A health warning - such predictions often go wrong. The BJP ruled the civic body for the last 15 years.

The votes are being counted at 42 centres across Delhi. A total of 1,349 candidates contested the elections, the first since three civic bodies were unified earlier this year. In 2017, BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards while AAP could secure only 48 and Congress finished third with 30.

Here are Live Updates on MCD Election Results:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.