Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Blog: BJP Eyeing 2nd Term In Himachal, Congress Hopes For Tough Fight

Himachal Pradesh Results 2022: A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election.

Himachal Pradesh is set to reveal today if its voters have bucked the anti-incumbency trend and re-elected the ruling party -- which has not happened since 1985. With all but two exit polls predicting an edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pollsters are keenly watching which way the voters have gone in the closely fought contest.

Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personalised campaign, hopes to break.

Of 55 lakh voters in the state, over 75 per cent voted in the November 12 election to elect its 68-member assembly and government. A total of 412 candidates are in the fray in this election.

Here are the Live Updates from Himachal Pradesh Election:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Dec 08, 2022 06:30 (IST) BJP Eyes New Record, Congress Confident Of Getting Majority



With exit poll predictions of a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years while the Congress is hopeful that the party would form the government with a full majority in the hill state as the stage is all set for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today.

The elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12 and around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded.

Dec 08, 2022 06:23 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know

The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state has intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time.